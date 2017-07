Newly turned mother Lisa Haydon is currently basking in the glow of motherhood. She recently delivered a baby boy and here’s the first photo of her little bundle of joy that she had shared on Instagram.

💘💘💘all my heart A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 29, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

And now, the beautiful actress shared yet another super cute picture of the munchkin.

🍑 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Aww! This is so adorable!