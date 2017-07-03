Mira Rajput Talks About Her Plans Of Having Another Baby

Shreemi Verma Jul . 3 . 2017
Shahid Kapoor, Misha Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput‘s little baby Misha will turn one this year and she’s adorable. Her gorgeous mother, Mira spoke about her child, her husband and her career goals to Mid-Day, where she casually slipped in her plans to have a second baby before she pursues anything. Yep, Shahid and Mira are planning to have another child!

When asked if she wants to pursue a career –

Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle.

Mira vehemently denied that she has any interest to be in the movies. The interviewer then asked if she has a deadline for her career, she said –

No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide.

Nice! Will they name their second child Shira? They really should.

10
TAGS
Mira Rajput Misha Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Guess Who

Bollywood

This Actor Revealed He Has Sex 'Four Five Times A Day'
Jul . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Umm. Fans Have Photoshopped A Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh
Jul . 3 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Navya Naveli And Jhanvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Akshat Ranjan Look Really Cute In This Photo
Jul . 1 . 2017
38

Bollywood

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Defends Kareena Kapoor In This Throwback Video
Jul . 1 . 2017
225
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood

Photos: Why Is Sara Ali Khan Hiding Her Face From The Cameras? We Have Some Theories
Jul . 1 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Video: Fawad Khan's Latest Ad Will Make You Miss Him Even More
Jul . 1 . 2017
82

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Went Full Baghban On This Dude Who Was Complaining About His Parents On Twitter
Jul . 1 . 2017
87

Bollywood

Is Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Getting A New Title? - Rhea Kapoor Speaks Up
Jul . 1 . 2017
24

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Has A Message For Everyone Analyzing Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor
Jul . 1 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Two Female Superstars Are Fighting Over This Billionaire
Jul . 1 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Posted The Cutest Photo With Ranbir Kapoor On Instagram
Jul . 1 . 2017
78

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Showed The World How Lovestruck He Is With Deepika Padukone
Jul . 1 . 2017
45
VIEW MORE