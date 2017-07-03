Ranbir Kapoor Was The King Of Style This Weekend

Zina Tasreen Jul . 3 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor at the 2017 SIIMA Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor

The Jagga Jasoos promotional juggernaut is in full swing, which means, we are treated to an edgy outfit from Ranbir Kapoor aka ‘the male Sonam Kapoor every other day. Happy days for us menswear watchers, no? His latest fash parade was at the SIIMA Awards 2017 that took place in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, wanna see?

Look 1

Ranbir Kapoor in Transit® Uomo, Guidi and Kuboraum at the 2017 SIIMA Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor in Transit® Uomo, Guidi shoes and Kuboraum sunglasses

Look 2

Ranbir Kapoor in Raghavendra Rathore and O’Keeffe at the 2017 SIIMA Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor in Raghavendra Rathore and O’Keeffe

Between the two stellar looks, which one did you like better? Our pick was the Transit® Uomo one. It was a summer outfit that looked stylish but not too heavy, loose and easy without seeming completely casual — and that is no easy feat.

And here are the rest of the looks from the Jagga Jasoos promotion trail thus far…

Exit
Ranbir Kapoor in Belstaff and Lanvin during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Belstaff + Lanvin
Ranbir Kapoor in Faith Connexion, Jacob Cohen and Ylati Footwear during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Faith Connexion + Jacob Cohen + Ylati Footwear
Ranbir Kapoor in Angelos Frentzos, Rick Owens and Peter Non during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Angelos Frentzos + Rick Owens + Peter Non
Ranbir Kapoor in Barbara I Gongini, Denham and Guidi during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Barbara I Gongini + Denham + Guidi
Ranbir Kapoor in Canali and O’Keeffe during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Canali + O’Keeffe
Ranbir Kapoor in Transit® Uomo and Guidi during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Transit® Uomo + Guidi
Ranbir Kapoor in Barbara I Gongini, Andrea Ya’aqov and Ylati Footwear during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Barbara I Gongini + Andrea Ya’aqov + Ylati Footwear
Ranbir Kapoor in KAWS x Air Jordan 4 during Jagga Jasoos promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
KAWS x Air Jordan 4

Are you finding them as chic as the ones during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions, or a notch (or ten!) higher? For us it’s the latter: all the looks have subtle individual idiosyncrasies without straying into the realms of ludicrousness. It’s a tricky balancing act, one that his stylist, Vainglorious, is managing just fine!

