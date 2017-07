@sridevi.kapoor in @taruntahiliani for #mom promotions in delhi. A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

For the promotions of Sridevi‘s upcoming movie Mom, we’ve been seeing a lot of her stylish self. She looked every bit gorgeous in her latest outfit by Tarun Tahiliani that celebrity stylist Ami Patel picked out for her. The outfit from Tarun’s Spring Summer 17 collection was a stunning fit for this elegant beauty. A pair of graceful earrings further made this look ethereal. How much do you love this look?