This Indian Film Just Got Selected To Be Screened At The Asian American International Film Festival

Divya Rao Jul . 3 . 2017
The Idiot Poster
Short films are taking the world by storm and are really the way forward. And what’s even better is that Indian short films are making it big and are being screened at film festivals all over the world. One such film is The Idiot, which has just been selected to premiere at the 40th Asian American International Film Festival Of New York, which is the oldest and most reputed Asian Film Festival in America.
The film has been directed by the talented Ruchi Joshi and Sriram Ganapathy. Essentially, The Idiot is a political satire that exposes the bigotry of a society fed on religious stereotypes and paranoia. It deals with the important issue of Islamophobia and uses dark humour as a tool to convey the ridiculousness of our prejudices and is inspired by true events, which is what makes it so interesting. It’s a current hot topic and with everything going on around the world, this film couldn’t have come in at a better time.
We can’t wait to catch this film, especially because it’s brought to us by such a talented bunch of artists – Arfi Lamba, Virendra Saxena, Ruchi Joshi and Sriram Ganapathy. :)
0
TAGS
The Idiot
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Make The Perfect Beauty And The Beast - Here's Why!
Jul . 3 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Fawad Khan To Be Replaced By This Bollywood Superstar In Karan Johar's Next!
Jul . 3 . 2017
6
Jhanvi Kapoor

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor Looks Super Fit In Her Stylish Workout Outfit
Jul . 3 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Guess Who Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Bumped Into While Holidaying In London
Jul . 3 . 2017
6
Guess Who

Bollywood

This Actor Revealed He Has Sex 'Four Five Times A Day'
Jul . 3 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Umm. Fans Have Photoshopped A Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh
Jul . 3 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Mira Rajput Talks About Her Plans Of Having Another Baby
Jul . 3 . 2017
19
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has Clicked Some Of Katrina Kaif's Instagram Photos
Jul . 3 . 2017
30

Bollywood

Navya Naveli And Jhanvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Akshat Ranjan Look Really Cute In This Photo
Jul . 1 . 2017
39

Bollywood

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Defends Kareena Kapoor In This Throwback Video
Jul . 1 . 2017
229
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood

Photos: Why Is Sara Ali Khan Hiding Her Face From The Cameras? We Have Some Theories
Jul . 1 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Video: Fawad Khan's Latest Ad Will Make You Miss Him Even More
Jul . 1 . 2017
84
VIEW MORE