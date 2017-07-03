This Indian Film Just Got Selected To Be Screened At The Asian American International Film Festival

The Idiot Poster

Short films are taking the world by storm and are really the way forward. And what’s even better is that Indian short films are making it big and are being screened at film festivals all over the world. One such film is The Idiot, which has just been selected to premiere at the 40th Asian American International Film Festival Of New York, which is the oldest and most reputed Asian Film Festival in America.

The film has been directed by the talented Ruchi Joshi and Sriram Ganapathy. Essentially, The Idiot is a political satire that exposes the bigotry of a society fed on religious stereotypes and paranoia. It deals with the important issue of Islamophobia and uses dark humour as a tool to convey the ridiculousness of our prejudices and is inspired by true events, which is what makes it so interesting. It’s a current hot topic and with everything going on around the world, this film couldn’t have come in at a better time.

We can’t wait to catch this film, especially because it’s brought to us by such a talented bunch of artists – Arfi Lamba, Virendra Saxena, Ruchi Joshi and Sriram Ganapathy. :)