This TV Actor Just Tied The Knot With A Choreographer

Swagata Dam Jul . 3 . 2017

Best known for the shows – Rakt Sambhandh and Tere Sheher Mein, TV actor Dhruv Bhandari recently tied the knot with ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant‘s sister ,Shruti Merchant (who also happens to be a choreographer). The couple had kept it a hush-hush affair and their destination wedding took place in Mauritius. They decided to take the plunge after more than four years of togetherness. Here are some photos.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

0
TAGS
Dhruv Bhandari Shruti Merchant
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

This Popular TV Actor Recently Got Robbed In Spain
Jul . 3 . 2017
1

Television

Guess Who: This TV Actor Was Caught Making Out With His Make-Up Man
Jul . 3 . 2017
13

Television

The Latest Promo Of The Kapil Sharma Show Takes A Dig At His Infamous Fight With Sunil Grover
Jul . 1 . 2017
27

Television

Oh No! This Adorable TV Couple Is All Set To Part Ways
Jun . 30 . 2017
26

Television

Photos: A Drunk Divyanka Tripathi On The Sets Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Jun . 30 . 2017
7
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Television

6 years Later, Ekta Kapoor Talks About The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar Sex Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Jun . 30 . 2017
60
Ridheema Tiwari

Television

Some Men Just Can't Get Over Words Like 'Cleavage', 'Breasts', `Panty' And `Condom' - Ridheema Tiwari
Jun . 30 . 2017
4

Television

This Ishqbaaz Update Will Make Fans Very Happy!
Jun . 30 . 2017
64

Television

Here's Why Bharti Singh Refused To Shoot Her Entry Scene For The Kapil Sharma Show
Jun . 30 . 2017
66
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Aww! Divyanka Tripathi Wrote A Love Letter To Her Fans Because Of Her Nach Baliye Win
Jun . 29 . 2017
9

Television

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Romantic Moments In Spain
Jun . 29 . 2017
6

Television

This Roadies Contestant Is Slaying It On Instagram With Her Super Hot Photos
Jun . 29 . 2017
18
VIEW MORE