We’re Crushing Over These Handsome Hunks At SIIMA 2017

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 3 . 2017

Our Monday just got better when we laid our eyes on the handsome hunks that were present for SIIMA 2017. These guys are not only fulfilling our tall, dark and handsome fantasy, but their looks are also on point. We can’t help but drool over them, and I bet even you would feel the same after having a look at these pictures:

Scroll down to have a look at the fabulous men we that made to our #ManCrushMonday list:

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor

2. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan

3. Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati

4. Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish
Allu Sirish

5. Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni

6. Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik

7. Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan

Let us know who your is #ManCrush this Monday in the comments below.

0
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Ranbir Kapoor at the 2017 SIIMA Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

Ranbir Kapoor Was The King Of Style This Weekend
Jul . 3 . 2017
11
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Airport Look Will Make You Wish You Wore This To Brunch Today
Jul . 1 . 2017
53
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Goes For Boho-Chic Vibes With This Ensemble
Jul . 1 . 2017
5
5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes

Fashion

5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes
Jul . 1 . 2017
53
Sridevi

Fashion

We're Dreaming About Sridevi's Sky Blue Sari All Weekend Long
Jul . 1 . 2017
41
Parineeti Chopra

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra's Heels Are Clear Genius For The Rainy Season
Jul . 1 . 2017
98
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion

Kareena Kapoor's Handbag Is The Perfect Outfit Accessory
Jul . 1 . 2017
181

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Shows Us How To Ace A Sporty Look In Sequins
Jun . 30 . 2017
20
Sussanne Khan with a Balenciaga Bazar Tote bag

Fashion

Athiya Shetty & Sussanne Khan Carry The Bag Of The Season
Jun . 30 . 2017
55
Shibani Dandekar

Fashion

Shibani Dandekar's Skin Barring Dress Is All Kinds Of Sexy
Jun . 30 . 2017
59
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt's Fur Heels Are All That We Wish For In Life
Jun . 30 . 2017
157
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor's Airport Look Ticks All The Right Boxes
Jun . 30 . 2017
32
VIEW MORE