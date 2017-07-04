10 Reasons To Fall In Love With Switzerland, Especially Picture PERFECT Gstaad!

Oh hello! I just spent a week in Switzerland – because yes; this is my life #Winning! Big shout out to my lovely hosts Switzerland Toursim and Swiss Tempelle for making sure I really did fall #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND AND #GetSwissed- great hashtags right?! Remember to follow the tags and enjoy all my adventures on social media, but for now, let my tell you some of my favourite things via Instagram, Boomerang, vlog and pictures, in all their #TeamPixel glory! Enjoy :) xoxo

PS. Mad props to my partner-in-crime Kruppa Koshy from Team MissMalini‘s Dubai outfit, for her epic Instagram game. The only way to capture even an iota of the stunning scenery that Switzerland has to offer!

1. The DDLJ Bollywood Tour!

Yup, Gstaad’s Saanen Station is the legendary location of the epic Eurail drama between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, they have a guided tour that takes you through all the locations Yash Chopra used in his films! I’m told Mr. Chopra visited Gstaad on his honeymoon and fell completely in love with it, “vowing” that he would come back and shoot a movie there. All the movies he shot in Switzerland turned into big blockbusters, so it became something of a superstitious good-luck charm for him and as a result, every filmy fans dreamy destination of choice. (Besides, they have PRADA!)

The quaint little town of #Saanen captured my heart (and apparently scored some @Prada too!) A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

In my personal excitement, I decided to re-enact the infamous Kajol dash-to-the-door train scene, which I later realized later was the wrong one (that was actually shot back in the motherland) this location is where SRK makes Kajol miss her Eurail train. But I won’t lie, it was still fun doing the run!

SWIPE LEFT TO SEE ME DO THE KAJOL RUN! #JaJeeleApniZindagiSimran

Psst! The little shop where Kajol buys the cowbell still exists too! But they unfortunately no longer sell cowbells. I however got one from the market anyway. I mean, how can you not?!

Oh and one of the cutest scenes in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is where Raj watches Simran pray and runs back inside the church to say, “God, jo bhi isne maanga hai, wo issey de dena…please.” I of course went and made a wish in the same stunning St. Mauritius Church, located in Saanen. (Can’t tell you what it is or it won’t come true right?) But see how pretty?!

Make a wish Bollywood style! #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

There’s a bunch more, but I feel like I shouldn’t ruin it for you. So head to Gstaad and go on the delightful Bollywood tour and discover them for yourself!

2. Ultimate Living.

For the three nights we were there our digs looked like THIS.

I mean the reception area had a graffiti piano and a GIANT – albeit unexplained teddy bear!

Now THAT's a piano! 🎶 #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Now who wouldn't like a big fluffy teddy bear??!! #kruppalicious #desigirltraveler #ultimagstaad A post shared by Kruppa Koshy (@kruppaliciouss) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Take a look at our gorgeous villa, 4 luxurious bedrooms, a fully kitted kitchen, living room, balconies and butler service. Plus a to-die-for jewellery armoire!

The Gstaad Ultima was also where I had possibly the best spa experience of my LIFE. Getting me to clock out and not touch my phone or not think about social media for 2 hours is not easy! But the spa at Gstaad Ultima was next level relaxation! I definitely passed out for a bit too which is always the sign of an epic masseuse! Besides mine was an expert in reflexology and muscle pain so BONUS!

Definitely a welcome home to be welcomed home to, after all our daily Gstaad excursions! Refreshing welcome drinks included :)

Cranberry/berry mojito. #missmalinilifestyle #desigirltraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

3. Life in 4D.

I also think Kruppa put it brilliantly when she described scenic Gstaad as “4D wallpaper”. I mean just look at this view!

Que: Describe Switzerland? Ans : 4D Wall paper ❤️ #kruppalicious #desigirltraveler #inlovewithswitzerland A post shared by Kruppa Koshy (@kruppaliciouss) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

40,000 piece puzzle anyone?!

I swear these are REAL!

4. Live Dinner.

This is the first time I’ve attended something dubbed a “live dinner” hosted in our very own living room at the Gstaad Ultima with a bevy of wonderful chefs. Needless to say it was delicious!

Dinner preps by Chef Julian d' Almatido 👨‍🍳#missmalinilifestyle #desigirltraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Our host for the evening, Elias was just adorable and turned out to be quite a food Instagramer himself, he let me have a bunch of his pix to post as well, thank you @elias_ug!

Mad food photography skills by @elias_ug! @UltimaGstaad #UltimaGstaad @gstaad_pr #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

One more of my delectable steak! Missing my carnivor peeps 😘 photo credit @elias_ug #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

5. Get Swissed!

I think its pretty cool that Swiss Tempelle has travelled all the way to Switzerland to pick its floral composition. Everywhere we went we found flowers that they’ve selected for their different lotions and shower gels. From the alpine rose to the Swiss Edelweiss. I’ve never really seen the raw flowers that bath and body products are fused with, so I thought that was pretty neat!

Check out more in the gallery.

6. OMG It’s a Horse Carriage Ride!

Perhaps its me, but the idea of riding a horse carriage around the scenic countryside in the sunshine and fresh breeze is basically my idea of HEAVEN.

First up, I love horses and fairytales, and most fairytales involve some kind of horse carriage situation. So yeah, that was AWESOME!

Just had the most beautiful day… Felt like I was riding around inside a postcard! @swisstempelle @myswitzerlandlive @gstaad_pr #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND #GetSwissed #BackToNature #SwissTempelle A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Our little horse-ride took us all the way to a breath-taking view of the Swiss Alps surrounding lake Lauenen. The kind where you feel like you just walked into a flawless painting, look…

The Swiss Alps surrounding lake Lauenen #desigirltraveler #missmalinilifestyle A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

And when you see a view like this there’s really only one thing to do…

7. The Boomerang Bug!

I suppose this one remains open to interpretation, but it had to be done…

But I promise I was paying attention to the guide and loved that this “Sitting Duck” in the village was a gift from Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards, dubbing Gstaad, “the last paradise left on earth!”

"Sitting Duck" a gift for Gstad with love from Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards. #DesiGirlTraveler #missmalinilifestyle A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

We were lucky enough to catch a street performance of the alphorn as well, originally used by shepherds to communicate across the mountain valleys. Cool eh?

Did you know that the alphorn was used among the shepherds to communicate across mountain valleys? 🐑 A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

I love the gift we received on our tour, befittingly a cute little cow!

Come up – slow down. Definitely a place to unwind!! @myswitzerlandlive #GetSwissed #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND #BackToNature A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

8. Golden Ticket!

The only way to travel to Gstaad to see a lovely 360 view of the countryside is on the GoldenPass panoramic train. Super cool!

On the GoldenPass panoramic train to Gstaad @swisstempelle @myswitzerlandlive @gstaad_pr #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND #GetSwissed #BackToNature #SwissTempelle A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

9. An Invitation to the Palace!

Another super elegant meal was hosted by the Gstaad Palace and we decked out for dinner as you can see. (Flower theme on point!)

Ready for the Gstaad Palace! @myswitzerlandlive @SwissTempelle #SwissTempelle #GetSwissed #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND #BackToNature #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

The tour of the penthouse suite was also mind-blowing and I got to take the best elevator selfie so everybody wins!

I have a thing for mirror selfies in general as you can see…

I mean what room looks like this outside of a Harry Potter movie?!

A room fit for a KING!! #missmalinilifestyle #desigirltraveler #gstaadpalace A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Thanks for the personalized menu Gstaad Palace, nice touch!

10. Rivella!

I LOVED their local soft drink, that we tried up at the Berg Hotel in Hornfluh. Best drink ever! Nuff said.

FYI it’s made of milk whey, go figure!

Rivella, a must try!!! #missmalinilifestyle #desigirltraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

I’m sure you know by now that I’m not the foodie in the family, but the food in Gstaad was outstanding. Just look at my utterly instagramable meals!

Lunch at @duchessa_ch was supreme! #lambchops #FTW @UltimaGstaad #UltimaGstaad #DesiGirlTraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Blue Fig and raw ham. #missmalinilifestyle #desigirltraveler A post shared by missmalinilifestyle (@missmalinilifestyle) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

And I don’t know why but I thought this goat eating its way through a yellow umbrella was just the funniest thing ever.

**Gadget Girl!

Honorable mention to my #geekchic army! Between all my gadgets and the extremely efficient travelling WiFi dongle courtesy Switzerland Tourism, we were never without a lifeline to the Internet – which is why you got all my updates real-time.

Such a blessing in disguise!! #kruppalicious #desigirltraveler A post shared by Kruppa Koshy (@kruppaliciouss) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

*This post is in partnership with Switzerland Tourism & Swiss Tempelle.