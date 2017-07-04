Aww! Anand Ahuja Gave The Best Compliment To Sonam Kapoor In His Latest Instagram Post

1…2…3!! #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor was the showstopper for Ralph & Russo at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Autumn Winter 17/18 yesterday. She walked the ramp looking like a goddamn queen in a bejewelled white bridal gown and proved yet again that she is synonymous to fashion.

Quite obviously, Sonam is being heaped with praises about her recent fashion outing. How can be be far behind in appreciating his lady love, right?! Anand Ahuja posted a photo of Sonam from the ramp, with the caption – “Real life queen”!

Errmahgerrrd!

Check it out:

real life 👸🏽✨ •• 🙌🏼 @tamararalph @michaelrusso1 A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Aww! SO adorbs!