This Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Actor Is Making A Comeback On Television After 7 Years

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 4 . 2017

Remember Karan Oberoi – the cute singer from Band Of Boys who also played Raghav in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin? Why, of course you do! Cute faces are hard to forget:

Gazing intensely at the distance, filled with immense possibilities…..#RomancingLife

A post shared by Karan oberoi (@karanoberoiofficial) on

After a long hiatus from television – 7 years to be exact – Karan is reportedly making a comeback with a thriller show. Not just that, he will also be seen in a Bollywood film!

He announced the news on Instagram:

Really looking forward to seeing him back on screen!

P.S – Are you also getting nostalgic right now?!

1
TAGS
Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin Karan Oberoi
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

This Actress Says She Found What Oral Sex Means On The Sets Of Her Show
Jul . 4 . 2017
4

Television

This Key Character Will Soon Make An Exit From Dil Boley Oberoi
Jul . 3 . 2017
10

Television

This TV Actor Just Tied The Knot With A Choreographer
Jul . 3 . 2017
14

Television

This Popular TV Actor Recently Got Robbed In Spain
Jul . 3 . 2017
4
Kangana Ranaut

Television

This Popular TV Actress Is Making Her Bollywood Debut In Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Film
Jul . 3 . 2017
4

Television

Guess Who: This TV Actor Was Caught Making Out With His Make-Up Man
Jul . 3 . 2017
25

Television

PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari's Baby Boy Reyansh Is Aww-dorable!
Jul . 1 . 2017
11

Television

The Latest Promo Of The Kapil Sharma Show Takes A Dig At His Infamous Fight With Sunil Grover
Jul . 1 . 2017
28

Television

Oh No! This Adorable TV Couple Is All Set To Part Ways
Jun . 30 . 2017
30

Television

Photos: A Drunk Divyanka Tripathi On The Sets Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Jun . 30 . 2017
13
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar

Television

6 years Later, Ekta Kapoor Talks About The Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar Sex Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
Jun . 30 . 2017
64
Ridheema Tiwari

Television

Some Men Just Can't Get Over Words Like 'Cleavage', 'Breasts', `Panty' And `Condom' - Ridheema Tiwari
Jun . 30 . 2017
4
VIEW MORE