This Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Actor Is Making A Comeback On Television After 7 Years

Remember Karan Oberoi – the cute singer from Band Of Boys who also played Raghav in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin? Why, of course you do! Cute faces are hard to forget:

Gazing intensely at the distance, filled with immense possibilities…..#RomancingLife A post shared by Karan oberoi (@karanoberoiofficial) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

After a long hiatus from television – 7 years to be exact – Karan is reportedly making a comeback with a thriller show. Not just that, he will also be seen in a Bollywood film!

He announced the news on Instagram:

Time to get back with a vengeance and hope to find some place in your hearts, again! Thanku for all the love and the sweetest words of encouragement , flooding my inbox. Here to stay now and you will see and hear a lot of me ! Will try not disappoint! #KaranOberoi #RomancingLife #actorslife #picoftheday A post shared by Karan oberoi (@karanoberoiofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

Really looking forward to seeing him back on screen!

P.S – Are you also getting nostalgic right now?!