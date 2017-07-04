Lisa Haydon’s Post-Pregnancy Look In Paris Is Flawless

Lisa Haydon looks ridiculously good at Paris Haute Couture 2017 flaunting her post-pregnancy look. After looking at the pictures, we really can’t believe that Lisa is the newest mom on the block. She dons a clean silhouette Alexander Vauthier dress featuring a sexy slit and we kinda lost our minds. She accessorises the red outfit with a silver clutch, a pair of heels and petite earrings.
After we drooled enough over the outfit, we came across this heart melting picture with the most adorable caption EVER.
Want a red gown as hot as hers?