Lisa Haydon’s Post-Pregnancy Look In Paris Is Flawless

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 4 . 2017

#AmfarParis

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa Haydon looks ridiculously good at Paris Haute Couture 2017 flaunting her post-pregnancy look. After looking at the pictures, we really can’t believe that Lisa is the newest mom on the block. She dons a clean silhouette Alexander Vauthier dress featuring a sexy slit and we kinda lost our minds. She accessorises the red outfit with a silver clutch, a pair of heels and petite earrings.

💃 @alexandrevauthierofficial @29lowndes @carlfbucherer #pfw #AmfarParis

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

After we drooled enough over the outfit, we came across this heart melting picture with the most adorable caption EVER.

❤️❤️ before we run home to 🍼🍼🍼 #AmfarParis

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Want a red gown as hot as hers?

2
TAGS
Alexander Vauthier celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Walks At Paris Fashion Week & Leave Us Speechless
Jul . 4 . 2017
5
SIIMA 2017 Women

Fashion

10 Gorgeous Divas That Made A Stunning Statement At SIIMA 2017
Jul . 3 . 2017
89
SIIMA 2017

Fashion

We're Crushing Over These Handsome Hunks At SIIMA 2017
Jul . 3 . 2017
16
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi Gets Us Obsessed With Powder Pink Once Again
Jul . 3 . 2017
2
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Shows Off Her Never-Seen-Before Striped Denim
Jul . 3 . 2017
73
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Airport Style Is Totally Day-To-Night-Worthy
Jul . 3 . 2017
54
Ranbir Kapoor at the 2017 SIIMA Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

Ranbir Kapoor Was The King Of Style This Weekend
Jul . 3 . 2017
24
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Airport Look Will Make You Wish You Wore This To Brunch Today
Jul . 1 . 2017
68
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Goes For Boho-Chic Vibes With This Ensemble
Jul . 1 . 2017
7
5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes

Fashion

5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes
Jul . 1 . 2017
60
Sridevi

Fashion

We're Dreaming About Sridevi's Sky Blue Sari All Weekend Long
Jul . 1 . 2017
44
Parineeti Chopra

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra's Heels Are Clear Genius For The Rainy Season
Jul . 1 . 2017
113
VIEW MORE