PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan On A Holiday With Their Kids

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 4 . 2017
`Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan have always been one of my most favourite couples! Even after their split back in 2014, they have continued to maintain their relationship for the sake of their kids. They often go for vacations with their kids, or spotted together on important family occasions. Now that’s real #CoupleGoals, IMO!

Although we wish that they reunite and further strengthen our belief in eternal love and all that jazz – but for now they are busy enjoying their holiday in Orlando. Hrithik & Sussanne, along with their boys Hrehaan and Hridhaan are spending their summer with Sonali Bendre and her son Ranveer, as well as Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and her son.

Check out these photos of the entire troop having fun in Universal studios:

#Fun #Friends #UniversalStudios #Orlando #SummerVacay @suzkr @gayatrioberoi @hrithikroshan

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Looks like everybody is having a great time!

