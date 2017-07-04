Rumour Has It: This Star Kid Is Being Considered For The Female Lead In SOTY 2

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 4 . 2017

After Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Jhanvi Kapoor, the latest name being circulated for female lead of Student Of The Year 2 is Chunkey Pandey‘s daughter, Ananya Pandey. Tiger Shroff has already been finalised as the male lead of the much awaited sequel, but there has been no official announcement for the female lead.

For the second part of the film, the lead cast will comprise of 2 girls and 1 guy. Ananya is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut by taking acting and dancing lessons, and is also training hard under celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. She has a pretty strong social media presence and already has a few fan clubs dedicated to her.

Now if only Dharma Productions officially announce the female leads – we can stop speculating and finally be at peace! Are you listening, Karan Johar?!

