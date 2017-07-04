Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Imtiaz Ali Promote Their Movie In The Trendiest Way

We all know how slogan tees are quite the rage in the fashion world. They are simple and to the point while making a stylish statement. So, when Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali opted for this particular trend while promoting their movie Jab Harry Met Sejal recently, we thought it was a genius and fashionable way to do it.
Shah Rukh and Anushka, both went for an all-black look whereas Imtiaz complemented them with a white tee. King Khan chose to keep it simple with cool sneakers coordinating with the attire. Whereas, Anushka went for an edgier look with side lace-up pants and Christian Louboutin‘s ankle-length booties. Imtiaz teamed his Harry-Sejal tee with ripped jeans and Nike shoes.
We’re especially in love with Anushka’s punk vibes. Go for a similar look with these cool pants: