Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhasker’s Twitter Chat Is Basically Every #BFF Conversation Ever

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 4 . 2017
Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor are another pair of Bollywood #BFFs we love. They have worked together in Raanjhana and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, and will be seen together yet again in Veere Di Wedding.

Recently, Sonam posted a photo of a gorgeous sundae she was enjoying this weekend:

Like any other girl who is a on a diet, Swara ranted about the unfairness of life because her bestie gets to eat THAT^, while she has to munch on salads.

She replied saying:

Seriously Sonam, how? And why?! We feel you, Swara!

