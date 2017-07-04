Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhasker’s Twitter Chat Is Basically Every #BFF Conversation Ever

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor are another pair of Bollywood #BFFs we love. They have worked together in Raanjhana and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, and will be seen together yet again in Veere Di Wedding.
Recently, Sonam posted a photo of a gorgeous sundae she was enjoying this weekend:
Ice-cream Sunday anyone?! #PunIntended pic.twitter.com/IK3Gyelff2
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2017
Like any other girl who is a on a diet, Swara ranted about the unfairness of life because her bestie gets to eat THAT^, while she has to munch on salads.
She replied saying:
:) @sonamakapoor How do u get to eat this while i am चरो-ing salad leaves??? 😤😤😤 #VeereyDiWedding took all my food!!! 😩😩 https://t.co/O1fu9xni8I
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 2, 2017
Seriously Sonam, how? And why?! We feel you, Swara!