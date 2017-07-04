Sonam Kapoor Walks At Paris Fashion Week & Leave Us Speechless

Natasha Patel Jul . 4 . 2017

If this is what haute couture looks like, then sign us up for a whole year of it—Especially if Sonam Kapoor gets to walk the runway as a showstopper for one of the biggest fashion houses; Ralph & Russo. For Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week  Autumn Winter 17/18, our desi fashionista closes the show and leaves us at a loss for words.

Sonam looks as magnificent as her heavily bejewelled bridal gown. And let’s not forget the headgear and the stunning makeup by Namrata Soni.

Are you drooling yet? Let us know if you are in the comments below!

