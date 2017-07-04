Sonam Kapoor Walks At Paris Fashion Week & Leave Us Speechless

💫💫💫💫 @sonamkapoor closing the @ralphandrusso Haute Couture show today at #pariscoutureweek #couture #parisfashionweek #ralphandrusso #moment #hautecouture A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

If this is what haute couture looks like, then sign us up for a whole year of it—Especially if Sonam Kapoor gets to walk the runway as a showstopper for one of the biggest fashion houses; Ralph & Russo. For Paris’s Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn Winter 17/18, our desi fashionista closes the show and leaves us at a loss for words.

@sonamkapoor I told you I was there in spirit! @michaelrusso1 @tamararalph 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 How beautiful! #ralphandrusso #couture #parisfashionweek A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Sonam looks as magnificent as her heavily bejewelled bridal gown. And let’s not forget the headgear and the stunning makeup by Namrata Soni.

The Autumn Winter 2017/2018 bridal gown, modelled by the beautiful Sonam Kapoor. #ralphandrusso #AW17 #couture #SonamKapoor A post shared by Ralph & Russo (@ralphandrusso) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Are you drooling yet? Let us know if you are in the comments below!