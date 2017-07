Malaika Arora

Wearing white in the rains is probably a big no-no. But according to Malaika Arora, wearing whites in monsoon is a big fashion win… Don’t believe us? See it for yourself:

Malaika Arora

Wearing a basic white tank with distressed white denims and sneakers, this sexy momma paired a beige trench coat over the outfit. She accessorised with dainty chain necklaces and sunnies. Malaika also carried a canvas Balenciaga tote that took this chic look into overdrive.

Malaika Arora

Shop the look: