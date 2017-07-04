Tisca Chopra Makes The Denim Midi Skirt Our New Wardrobe Staple

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra has a ladylike demure, but what we truly love is that her fashion choices are always trendy. At a recent event, she goes for a casual cool outfit that can easily be anyone’s next OOTD.

Tisca Chopra

Celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani goes for a cool denim look for Tisca. She opts for a really chic ripped denim midi skirt that has a drawstring waistband and teams it with a plaid top, both from Madison. She styles the look with fashionable wedges from Chloé. But we are going back to the denim skirt again, as it is now on our wish list.

Tisca Chopra

Want to give this look a go? Shop this denim midi skirt: