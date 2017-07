Loving it stripy @luluandskyofficial @eridani.in @accessorizeindiaofficial @shreejarajgopal thank you sister once again! For @insideedgeamazon promotions @amazonvideo @excelmovies A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Sayani Gupta has put us in a fix. We love her romper from Lulu & Sky but we can’t stop raving about her quirky hairdo. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal put this look together with a pair of Eridani shoes and rings stacked from Accessorize.

@sayanigupta in @luluandskyofficial , @accessorizeindiaofficial rings and @eridani.in block heels for #InsideEdge interviews today #SayaniGupta #StyleFile A post shared by Shreeja Rajgopal (@shreejarajgopal) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

Are bangs with side buns going to be the next hair trend we see on our B-town celebs? If so, we’d love to see them rock this look! Love it, Sayani!