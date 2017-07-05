10 Best Dressed Men At Zee Gold Awards 2017

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 5 . 2017

We’re still drooling over the gorgeous men that made a strong statement at Zee Gold Awards 2017. If these TV heartthrobs are always on your mind because of their handsome looks and sexy bod, then wait till you see them when they are dressed to impress. The dapper look makes them even hotter, won’t you agree? They are surely making our #humpday worth it.

Scroll through the pictures to see the hunks we are currently crushing over:

1. Prince Narula

Prince Narula
Prince Narula

2. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

3. Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi

4. Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

5. Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

6. Hussain Kuwajerwala

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala

7. Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani

8. Kunwar Amarjeet

Kunwar Amarjeet
Kunwar Amarjeet

9. Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj

10. Vikkas Manaktala

Vikas Manaktala
Vikkas Manaktala

Which good-looking guy you are drooling over? Let us know in the comments below.

