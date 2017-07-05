10 Best Dressed Men At Zee Gold Awards 2017

We’re still drooling over the gorgeous men that made a strong statement at Zee Gold Awards 2017. If these TV heartthrobs are always on your mind because of their handsome looks and sexy bod, then wait till you see them when they are dressed to impress. The dapper look makes them even hotter, won’t you agree? They are surely making our #humpday worth it.

Scroll through the pictures to see the hunks we are currently crushing over:

1. Prince Narula

2. Karan Singh Grover

3. Karan Wahi

4. Jay Bhanushali

5. Aamir Ali

6. Hussain Kuwajerwala

7. Rithvik Dhanjani

8. Kunwar Amarjeet

9. Abhishek Bajaj

10. Vikkas Manaktala

Which good-looking guy you are drooling over? Let us know in the comments below.