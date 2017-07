Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik Khan were spotted with their little munchkin Imara, who I have to tell you in too damn cute! She’s a splitting image of her father and if you didn’t think that till now, these photos will prove otherwise.

Here are photos of them being a happy family at the airport.

Exit Avantika Malik Khan, Imran Khan, Imara Khan Imran Khan, Imara Khan Avantika Malik Khan, Imran Khan, Imara Khan Avantika Malik Khan, Imran Khan, Imara Khan Imran Khan, Imara Khan Imran Khan, Imara Khan

Aww!