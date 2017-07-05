Check Out All The Inside Photos From Zee Gold Awards 2017!

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 5 . 2017

The Zee Gold Awards  2017 took place last night, and the entire TV fraternity turned up looking their red carpet best for the glamorous event. Some of the biggest names of Hindi television – Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy, Krystale D’Souza, Barkha Sengupta, Indranil Sengupta, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Wahi, Rithwik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, Ridhi Dogra and Gauahar Khan were present.

Check out all the inside photos here:

Hotties! Thanks @vikaaskalantri Great Show! #GoldAwards2017

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Ha ha ha ha Jassi.. Yes I do get confused now that the congrats is for my marriage, Nach, Gold, upcoming anniversary or something else! Thanks for so much love! Wish you too this #PleasantConfusion!😍 Nazar na lagey!🙈 …… #Repost @jasflyboy ・・・ A Gold for the golden girl .. Congratulations Chani .. !! U again did it … awards pe awards .. Kudos girl .. i think actors wil now be scared to work for the channel u working in … bcz awards to unhe koi milega nahi .. 😀😀 And in times to come u wil also be confused tht who is congratulating u for which award .. ☺ But all said and done we are all proud of u .. ur hardwork .. ur dedication to work and family .. ur unbeatable performance .. and most importantly ur aura and persona of a good human being .. these all can't be described in words .. Keep up the good work and m sure u WL scale more greater heights in times to come .. 👏👏☺ #divyankatripathi #divyankatripathidahiya #goldawards2017 #divek

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

@iridhidogra is bringing sexy back, like never before! 👌🏼 #GoldAwards2017

A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on

Calling all #Kaira fans! 💕 @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18 #ZeeGoldAwards #KarthikNaira #GoldAwards2017

A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on

@iamsanjeeda (literally) glittered last night at the #GOLDAWARDS2017. 🌟

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

#goldawards #zeegoldawards

A post shared by @bollyfusion_ on

Stunning, @krystledsouza! 🌟#ZeeGoldAwards Follow @missmalinibollywood for more! #GOLDAWARDS2017

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

#goldawards #zeegoldawards

A post shared by @bollyfusion_ on

@kaurdalljiet happily posed for the paps at the #ZeeGoldAwards! #GoldAwards2017

A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on

So pretty, @adaakhann! 🐬#ZeeGoldAwards #GoldAwards2017

A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on

