Dry Skin, Sunburn, Oily Skin? These Natural Ingredients Are Your Life Saviours

Jyotika Udeshi Jul . 5 . 2017

When it comes to skin care, we’re pretty fanatical about checking the labels on our face serums and creams. But what about our body products? Just like your face, your body also needs the right ingredients to replenish and rejuvenate it. Luckily, we’ve discovered 4 key ingredients that everyone should incorporate into their daily beauty regimen because they are just that good for you!

1. Alpine Rose

Dry skin comes with a host of problems ranging from itchiness to flakes. Use a product containing alpine rose extracts to keep your body smooth and moisturised.

2. Iris

Did you spend too much time out in the sun this summer? Soothe your irritated, sunburnt skin with a body wash that comprises of this fortifying flower.

3. Beeswax

Another ingredient that is a saviour for dehydrated skin is beeswax. Regular use of a moisturiser that has this magical ingredient will deeply hydrate and nourish your skin.

4. Sage

Contrary to popular belief, oily skin needs hydration too! Instead of looking for a heavy moisturiser, opt for a lotion with sage. Apart from balancing out the oil production, this ingredient is also full of anti-oxidants which are great for skin.

If you are looking to try these out, look no further than Swiss Tempelle. The brand sources these exotic flowers directly from Switzerland and incorporates them into a range of skincare products. What makes these items even more special, is the fact that they are infused with Indian herbs too.

To check out this new range, our #BossLady travelled to Switzerland and tried some of the brand’s products. She even got to create her very own face wash at one of the Swiss Tempelle facilities!

About to get my science on! Watch my workshop LIVE with #SwissTempelle in beautiful Switzerland! #GetSwissed #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND Switzerland. get natural.

MissMalini 发布于 2017年6月23日

Swiss Tempelle is available in all Big Bazaar stores and on Nykaa. To learn all about their latest launches, follow them on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

This post is in partnership with Swiss Tempelle.

