This Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant Looks To Hot To Handle In Her Latest Photos

Swagata Dam Jul . 5 . 2017

Scarlett Rose is one of the very few former contestants of Splitsvilla who managed to survive on the show till the very end without any constant ‘connection’. She’s strong, she’s bold and she’s super sexy. And the Goan beauty has been slaying it on Instagram with her latest photos. Check these out.

A Woman's Dress should be like a barbed- wire Fence, Serving its Purpose without obstructing the View 😉 . . . . . #BrownIsBeautiful #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #collaboration #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #trending #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger . . .Photo Credits : @thegreydot 📸 . Assistant: @pranay_1 😎 . Make up : @rashiagarwal130995 💄 . Bag : @spadesstyle 👜 . . . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

In this Black & White World 🌎 I want to be your favourite Colour ❤️ . . #LoveYourself #BrownIsBeautiful #Curves #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #influencer #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #White #OnGoogleMaps #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger #photography . . .Photo Credits : @thegreydot 📸 . Assistant: @pranay_1 . Makeup : @rashiagarwal130995 💄 . . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . Thank you @ornabliss for the SuperCool colourful heels 😍 . . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

If you saw me standing at a bar , what is the first line you would say to me, to start a conversation?! 😉 Comment below 👇🏻 (I'm excited to know 😍) . . . . #BossLady #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #collaboration #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #browngirls #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger #photography . . .Photo Credits : @thegreydot 📸 . Assistant: @pranay_1 . Makeup : @rashiagarwal130995 💄 . . Bag : @spadesstyle 👜 . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

This is one of my Favourite pictures 💝😍💋 . . . Which is yours?! 😍 Leave a "❤️" comment on your favourite picture of me 😘 . . . . . . #BossLady #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #collaboration #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #trending #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger #photography . . .Photo Credits : @thegreydot 📸 . Assistant: @pranay_1 . Makeup : @rashiagarwal130995 💄 . . Accessories & Bag : @spadesstyle 👜 . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

When I was a young round chubby girl , I always admired women with Curvy Bodies , Dusky skin , Thick thighs , Beautiful Eyes & Long hair 😍 I think I just got Lucky 😉❤️ . . . . . . . #BrownIsBeautiful #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #collaboration #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #trending #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger . . .Photo Credits : @fstop_2.0 📸 . . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

Red is my Favourite Colour ❤️ I love Red Lipstick 💄 I love Red Dresses 💃🏻 You can never go wrong with Red! 😉 . ( For all whose don't know : Scarlett means Deep Red 🌹❤️) . . . . #RedDress #heels #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #trending #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger #photography . . . Photo Credits : @amitagarwalphotography 📸 . Makeup : @zeen_sha 💄 . Assistant: @ashutosh2416 🌟 . . . Thank you @zooomberg for the Sexy Dress 💃🏻😍 . . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

My Heart says Chocolate 🍫 & Wine 🍷 But my Jeans 👖 say "Please just eat a Salad 🥗!!!!" 😋🤣 . . . . . . . . #Jeans #LoveYourself #longhair #ScarlettMRose #scarlettrosestyle #love #picoftheday #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #instagood #inspo #fashionblogger #fashion #Curves #influencer #collaboration #photographer #styleblogger #blog #blogger #trending #fashiongram #TravelTheWorldWithScarlettRose #travelblogger #ootd #TravelBlogger #photography . . .Photo Credits : @neilgrakephotography 📸 . Retouching : @iretouche 🌟 . . . Thank you @thedressingroom30 by @rajvi30 for the heels 👠 . . . Location : @truetrammtrunk 🌟 . . . . . Let me know if you like This look 😍 . @scarlettmrose 💎❤️

A post shared by Scarlett Rose (@scarlettmrose) on

