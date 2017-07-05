Guess What Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Salman Khan!

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 5 . 2017
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in Salman Khan‘s Eid release, Tubelight. Fans were obviously elated to see the two sharing screen space after so long, albeit for a short while! Salman is now returning the favour by being a part of a special dance number in SRK’s upcoming film with Aanand L Rai. So all you people, rejoice! The Khans will be seen together on the big screen yet again.

We hear that Salman reportedly went out of his way to take out time from his packed schedule for Shah Rukh’s song. According to a report in BL, the latter has gifted him a brand new luxury car for this special gesture. The car is apparently newly launched and Sallu will be one of the first few to own it.

Now that’s quite an expensive token of appreciation! Your thoughts?

