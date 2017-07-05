These Ladies Owned It At Zee Gold Awards 2017

Out of their reel characters, these ladies are now owning the red carpet at Zee Gold Awards 2017. We not only look forward to their acting but also their red carpet style. So, we were looking forward to this event, and these gorgeous ladies definitely gave us some sartorial moments that we fell in love with instantly.

Scroll through some of the outstanding looks from the event:

Gauahar Khan stuns in a gown from Azalea by Aditi Gupta that has an interesting silhouette.

Gauahar Khan

Mouni Roy makes a graceful appearance in a stellar number by Nikhita Tandon.

Mouni Roy

Rubina Dilaik goes for a smart yet cute ensemble.

Rubina Dilaik

Krystle D’souza goes for an elegant attire from Kamaali Couture.

Krystle D’souza

Sanjeeda Shaikh looks amazing in a stellar gown from Azuli by Nikki.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Anita Hassanandani mesmerises us in a maroon gown by K&A by Karishma and Ashita.

Anita Hassanandani

Kamya Panjabi flashes her sexy legs in this black number.

Kamya Panjabi

Aarti Chabria makes a stunning statement in a black gown.

Aarti Chabria

Puja Banerjee looks gorgeous in a burgundy gown.

Puja Banerjee

Kanchi Singh is ravishing in a red gown from Eyecandy by Pinky and Sheshank.

Kanchi Singh

Which evening look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.