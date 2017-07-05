These Ladies Owned It At Zee Gold Awards 2017

Out of their reel characters, these ladies are now owning the red carpet at Zee Gold Awards 2017. We not only look forward to their acting but also their red carpet style. So, we were looking forward to this event, and these gorgeous ladies definitely gave us some sartorial moments that we fell in love with instantly.
Scroll through some of the outstanding looks from the event:
Gauahar Khan stuns in a gown from Azalea by Aditi Gupta that has an interesting silhouette.
Mouni Roy makes a graceful appearance in a stellar number by Nikhita Tandon.
Rubina Dilaik goes for a smart yet cute ensemble.
Krystle D’souza goes for an elegant attire from Kamaali Couture.
Sanjeeda Shaikh looks amazing in a stellar gown from Azuli by Nikki.
Anita Hassanandani mesmerises us in a maroon gown by K&A by Karishma and Ashita.
Kamya Panjabi flashes her sexy legs in this black number.
Aarti Chabria makes a stunning statement in a black gown.
Puja Banerjee looks gorgeous in a burgundy gown.
Kanchi Singh is ravishing in a red gown from Eyecandy by Pinky and Sheshank.
Which evening look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.