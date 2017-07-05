Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Ishan Khattar At A Film Screening

Several Bollywood celebs turned up at the screening of the Sridevi-starrer, Mom last night. The celebrated actress was joined by her family – husband Boney Kapoor and daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi at the do. Several other B-town celebs at the do. But we all know that the star kids are our paparazzi’s current favourites. Here are some pictures of Jhanvi as well as Shahid Kapoor‘s brother, Ishan Khattar in their respective cars. Jhanvi’s younger sister Khushi can also be seen in the photos.

Considering both Jhanvi and Ishan are all set to make their big Bollywood debuts soon, it’s only natural that they never cease to catch everyone’s attention.