Photos: Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Looked Gorgeous On The Red Carpet

Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak Tiwari is immensely popular on social media and already has a massive fan following of her own! This young star kid has been grabbing eyeballs and we’re sure we’re going to see her in a Bollywood film in the near future. She has been auditioning for roles too.
She was spotted with her mum last night at the Gold Awards, and oh my, she looked gorgeous in black! See for yourself.
WOW! Doesn’t she remind you of Sonam Kapoor? She’s going to be the newest fashionista on the block.