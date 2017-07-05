Ranveer Singh Is Celebrating His 31st Birthday In The Coolest Way Ever!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will turn 31 tomorrow, i.e July 6. On his special day, the actor is all set to launch a wax statue of himself installed at the Grévin wax museum in Paris. The wax figure will reportedly be placed in one of the most prestigious venues of the museum – Hall of Columns. Other famous personalities who already have a wax statue at Grévins are Shah Rukh Khan, Céline Dion, Leonardo Di Caprio & Angelina Jolie among others.

Now that’s a cool & unique way to spend your birthday! And when has Ranveer ever taken the conventional path, right?! He shared the news with a media portal and said:

It’s a truly special birthday present and one that will always bring back beautiful memories of Paris. I love all things French, and am grateful to the museum that they have given me a permanent place in wax in their home and their hearts.

We are super excited for the look to be unveiled! Also, we wonder how the wax figurine will turn out to be?! Any guesses? Tell us in the comments below.