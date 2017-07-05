“I Was Told Not To Talk About It, It Could Damage My Careeer” – Ileana D’Cruz On Her Boyfriend

Divya Rao Jul . 5 . 2017

Ileana D’Cruz is one of my favourite humans of all time. Why? She is a great actress, is awfully sweet and is uninhibitedly who she is! She’s honest and as one of the few actresses who doesn’t hide her relationship with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. In fact, she posts the cutest photos with him and we can’t get over how cute the two are.

But before all of this, she was told to hide her relationship because it could damage her career. In a recent interview with DNA, she opened up about this.

I was told it could damage my career. I was told not to talk about it. I remember the first awards show we went to together. I’ve never talked about this. I was very nervous. Barfi was nominated for so many categories and I had to go. I was lucky to have Andrew with me at that time. We were discussing going for it, and I for a second, thought about whether we should have separate entries. Then I felt like that was so unfair. Look, when Shahid Kapoor got married, everyone was celebrating and then he had a kid, that was celebrated even more. Why is it such a big deal when it is a woman dating? I was just like I don’t need to tell them a story of how I met this person. All I need to do is tell him that he is my strength and I want him to be there and I want to be holding his hand. I did, and it felt awesome.

Aww! Love that she has no qualms talking about it. And I couldn’t agree more – why is it such a big deal when a woman is dating someone? Something to think about, no? :)

