We Are Freaking Out Over The New Mermaid Toast Trend

Natasha Patel Jul . 5 . 2017

Miami based Adeline Waugh started a trend that will do two things; one, make your Instagram feed pretty AF. And two, get you hungry AF. But somewhere between the prettiness and the cohesive feed, we’ve come across a mermaid theme that pleases the eye—Over a piece of toast!

What exactly is Mermaid Toast you ask? Well, it’s made on a toast, with added blue green algae powder mixed with cream cheese to create a swirly blue layering. Then topped over with sprinkles, edible gold flakes and other edible fruits cut-out in different shapes.

Since we love it so much, we’re jotting down makeup-inspired products that match these mermaid works-of-art…

1. Pink Sprinkles

BECCA Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss
BECCA Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss

2. Ocean Waves

tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner
tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner

3. Jungle Green

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Eye Shadow Smutty Green
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Eye Shadow Smutty Green

4. Purple & Pinks

NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo
NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo

5. Icy Blues

Urban Decay MOONDUST Eyeshadow in Sky Walk
Urban Decay MOONDUST Eyeshadow in Sky Walk

Which one of these would you love to eat? Follow @missmalinibeauty for more beauty updates!

0
TAGS
Adeline Waugh beauty list Beauty News Mermaid Toast
COMMENTS
More Beauty

Beauty

The Perfect Eyeshadow Shade For Your Zodiac Sign
Jul . 1 . 2017
7
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

How To Do Your Makeup In 5 Minutes Flat
Jun . 30 . 2017
14

Beauty

Here's How To Get Sridevi's Desi Glam Look
Jun . 30 . 2017
39
Source: Instagram @beasweetbeauty

Beauty

This Holographic Eye Liner Isn't What You Expect
Jun . 30 . 2017
1
Priyanka Chopra for Pantene

Beauty

This Is Your Chance To Meet Priyanka Chopra & Know Her Secret For Stronger Hair
Jun . 30 . 2017
5
Natasha Patel using Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

Beauty

Extend Your Summer Tan Into The Monsoon
Jun . 29 . 2017
6
Athiya Shetty

Beauty

You Need To Zoom In On Athiya Shetty's Stunning Eye Makeup
Jun . 29 . 2017
25
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Gold Face Masks That Will Make You Feel Like A Queen
Jun . 28 . 2017
14
(Source: Shutterstock | By Kaspars Grinvalds)

Beauty

6 Beauty Apps You Need To Download Now
Jun . 27 . 2017
8
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Millennial Pink Beauty Products For Every Makeup Addict
Jun . 24 . 2017
13

Beauty

A Look Back At Deepika Padukone's Evolving Beauty Looks
Jun . 24 . 2017
28
Celebrity Copy Cat by Natasha Moor

Beauty

Celebrity Copycat: How To Get Deepika Padukone's Burgundy Bombshell Look
Jun . 23 . 2017
14
VIEW MORE