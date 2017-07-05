We Are Freaking Out Over The New Mermaid Toast Trend

I've always been partial to the pastel color palette associated w/ Easter… 🎨 here's a little collage of my favorite #unicorntoast to celebrate the holiday & the beautiful pastel colors that I love oh so much. Happy Easter to those celebrating and happiest of Sundays to everyone! 🌸🐰🦄 #vibrantandpure #mermaidtoast
Miami based Adeline Waugh started a trend that will do two things; one, make your Instagram feed pretty AF. And two, get you hungry AF. But somewhere between the prettiness and the cohesive feed, we’ve come across a mermaid theme that pleases the eye—Over a piece of toast!
What exactly is Mermaid Toast you ask? Well, it’s made on a toast, with added blue green algae powder mixed with cream cheese to create a swirly blue layering. Then topped over with sprinkles, edible gold flakes and other edible fruits cut-out in different shapes.
Since we love it so much, we’re jotting down makeup-inspired products that match these mermaid works-of-art…
1. Pink Sprinkles
2. Ocean Waves
3. Jungle Green
4. Purple & Pinks
5. Icy Blues
