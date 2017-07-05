We Are Freaking Out Over The New Mermaid Toast Trend

Miami based Adeline Waugh started a trend that will do two things; one, make your Instagram feed pretty AF. And two, get you hungry AF. But somewhere between the prettiness and the cohesive feed, we’ve come across a mermaid theme that pleases the eye—Over a piece of toast!

What exactly is Mermaid Toast you ask? Well, it’s made on a toast, with added blue green algae powder mixed with cream cheese to create a swirly blue layering. Then topped over with sprinkles, edible gold flakes and other edible fruits cut-out in different shapes.

Since we love it so much, we’re jotting down makeup-inspired products that match these mermaid works-of-art…

1. Pink Sprinkles

Saturday 🦄 vibes // Thank you to @soulcycle for featuring me & my #unicorntoast in 'Five Food Trends We're Totally Obsessed With' 🤗 I appreciate it! link in bio to check it out A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

BECCA Liquid Crystal Glow Gloss

2. Ocean Waves

tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner

3. Jungle Green

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Eye Shadow Smutty Green

4. Purple & Pinks

Pearl butter 🦄 toast is the magical breakfast you need in your life. Topped w/ blue Majik sprinkles, bee pollen & crushed edible rose petals #unicorntoast @pearlbutter #vibrantandpure A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

NAILS INC. Unicorn Nail Polish Duo

5. Icy Blues

Urban Decay MOONDUST Eyeshadow in Sky Walk

