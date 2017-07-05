We’re Blown Away By Katrina Kaif’s Flower Power

Katrina Kaif looks like a floral fashionista in this super casual dress. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri puts this winning look together by picking out this peppy floral number from Parker. A pair of metallic sneakers from Alberto Toressi brings all the shine to this easy breezy get-up.
While celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer gives a very natural look, celebrity hairstylist has kept her lovely long locks styled in waves.
Check out more images in the gallery below:
Want a pair of metallic kicks like hers?