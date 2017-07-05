We’re Blown Away By Katrina Kaif’s Flower Power

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks like a floral fashionista in this super casual dress. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri puts this winning look together by picking out this peppy floral number from Parker. A pair of metallic sneakers from Alberto Toressi brings all the shine to this easy breezy get-up.

While celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer gives a very natural look, celebrity hairstylist has kept her lovely long locks styled in waves.

Back on the JJ train today for Katrina, makeup by me, Florian on hair and Styling by Tanya #katrinakaif @katrinakaif #danielbauermakeupandhair @danielbauermakeupandhair #florianhurel @florianhurelmakeupandhair #tanyaghavri @tanghavri #jaggajasoos A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Check out more images in the gallery below:

Want a pair of metallic kicks like hers?