We’re Blown Away By Katrina Kaif’s Flower Power

Hrishitaa Sharma Jul . 5 . 2017
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks like a floral fashionista in this super casual dress. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri puts this winning look together by picking out this peppy floral number from Parker. A pair of metallic sneakers from Alberto Toressi brings all the shine to this easy breezy get-up.

While celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer gives a very natural look, celebrity hairstylist has kept her lovely long locks styled in waves.

Check out more images in the gallery below:

Exit
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Want a pair of metallic kicks like hers?

