Wow! Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Thanked Their Team Post Nach Baliye

Divya Rao Jul . 5 . 2017
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya won this season of Nach Baliye and their fans couldn’t be more thrilled! They voted incessantly to keep their favourites in the competition and alas, it happened. It wasn’t just the couple who worked really hard but their team too – right from their choreographers to managers. During one of the rehearsals, Divyanka causally asked their team what they’d want if they won the show someday… and thinking it’s a joke, they said they’d want luxury phones.

And guess what happened? Divyanka and Vivek won the show, and as a token of appreciation and love, the two actually gifted their teams with these phones according to a report in Pinkvilla! How damn sweet is that? :)

We’re sure they were pleasantly surprised!

