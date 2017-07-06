5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Vivo SIIMA 2017

The sixth South Indian International Movie Awards aka SIIMA took place this weekend and man, what a star studded event it was! MissMalini and I basically got to live our red carpet dream thanks to Vivo and it was incredible to see South Indian cinema being celebrated. For those of you who don’t know, SIIMA honours talent from four different industries – Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. Naturally, the who’s who from these industries were all in attendance and we can tell you one thing – they had a gala time!
Here are five things we loved about SIIMA:
1. It was in Abu Dhabi
UAE’s capital and the world’s hidden gem, Abu Dhabi, is such a fabulous place to be in. With its Grand Mosque, sprawling shopping malls and of course, great tasting food, it makes for the perfect destination for SIIMA. Trust us, I think we ate enough hummus to feed an army during our stay there!
2. Our favourite stars graced the red carpet
Right from Rana Dagubatti to Madhavan, Shriya Saran to Regina Cassandra, it was one star studded event! And can we take a moment to acknowledge how good all of them looked? The actors were also really happy to be there because as they say, it’s one big family, and SIIMA is like their yearly family vacay. :)
3. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif paid us all a surprise visit!
The highlight of the evening was without a doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they saw them and and as expected, the crowd went berserk. MissMalini did a Facebook live with them and played this hilarious game of Incorrect Answers with them… and guess what? Ranbir revealed that he’s clicked three of Katrina’s Instagram photos. How sweet!
4. We had our own little booth at the red carpet
Yup, we had our own booth at the red carpet and it was amazing because we got to hang out with all the stars who made their way to the venue and learn a lot more about their films. We caught up with them, asked them who they’re wearing, played a bunch of super fun games, and hey, got some special messages for you guys too.
Pretty epic, right? All in all, we had such a fun time in Abu Dhabi and we’re looking forward to next year already. :)