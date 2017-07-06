5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Vivo SIIMA 2017

The sixth South Indian International Movie Awards aka SIIMA took place this weekend and man, what a star studded event it was! MissMalini and I basically got to live our red carpet dream thanks to Vivo and it was incredible to see South Indian cinema being celebrated. For those of you who don’t know, SIIMA honours talent from four different industries – Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood. Naturally, the who’s who from these industries were all in attendance and we can tell you one thing – they had a gala time!

Here are five things we loved about SIIMA:

1. It was in Abu Dhabi

UAE’s capital and the world’s hidden gem, Abu Dhabi, is such a fabulous place to be in. With its Grand Mosque, sprawling shopping malls and of course, great tasting food, it makes for the perfect destination for SIIMA. Trust us, I think we ate enough hummus to feed an army during our stay there!

2. Our favourite stars graced the red carpet

@hrhlaki just brought back the 60s in this lovely gown. Seriously, how stunning is she looking? Uff! #VIVOSIIMA #VIVOV5s @vivo_india A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The perfect haircut for the #perfectselfie @actormaddy @vivo_india #VIVO5s #VIVOSIIMA A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

With the Baahubali man @ranadaggubati himself! Isn’t he looking dapper? I think we clean up quite good, what say? @vivo_india #VIVO5s #VIVOSIIMA A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

@reginaacassandraa looking fierce AF at the #VIVOSIIMA red carpet! #VIVO5s @vivo_india A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

When in doubt, do the SRK! #VIVOSIIMA #VIVOV5s @Vivo_India hello @akkineniakhil 😍 A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Twinning and winning with all that shimmer! So good to bump into this gorgeous girl @shriya_saran1109 at #VIVOSIIMA! #VIVO5s @vivo_india 😀 A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Right from Rana Dagubatti to Madhavan, Shriya Saran to Regina Cassandra, it was one star studded event! And can we take a moment to acknowledge how good all of them looked? The actors were also really happy to be there because as they say, it’s one big family, and SIIMA is like their yearly family vacay. :)

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif paid us all a surprise visit!

Because #RanbirKapoor knows how to take a #PerfectSelfie! Right @katrinakaif?! #VIVOSIIMA #VIVO5s @vivo_india #aboutlastnight A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

The highlight of the evening was without a doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they saw them and and as expected, the crowd went berserk. MissMalini did a Facebook live with them and played this hilarious game of Incorrect Answers with them… and guess what? Ranbir revealed that he’s clicked three of Katrina’s Instagram photos. How sweet!

4. We had our own little booth at the red carpet

Hello from my spot on the red carpet at #VIVOSIIMA!!! I love my job 😁 All the action LIVE from my #VIVOV5s @vivo_india A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Yup, we had our own booth at the red carpet and it was amazing because we got to hang out with all the stars who made their way to the venue and learn a lot more about their films. We caught up with them, asked them who they’re wearing, played a bunch of super fun games, and hey, got some special messages for you guys too.

5. The Vivo V5s

Caught red handed with @allusirish taking our #PerfectSelfie at the #VIVOSIIMA red carpet! #VIVO5s @vivo_india He was channeling Clark Kent and wearing a “well read” button! A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Look! @divssrao and I got our #PerfectSelfie at the #VIVOSIIMA booth with our awesome #VIVOV5S! You like? @vivo_india 💕 A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

We wouldn’t have been able to capture all those perfect selfie moments without our trusted partner in crime – the Vivo V5s, whose front camera is just… incredible! It has a beauty feature, which we love because it brightens up your face, makes your skin glow, and basically, just makes you look fabulous.

Pretty epic, right? All in all, we had such a fun time in Abu Dhabi and we’re looking forward to next year already. :)