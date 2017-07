​Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitly‘s father passed away after prolonged illness a couple of days ago and the actress rushed back to India for his final rites. It never is easy to deal with the loss of a parent but Celina penned down a beautiful tribute for her late father Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly saying “nothing truly prepares you for the loss of a loved one.”

May his soul rest in peace. And lots of strength to you, Celina.