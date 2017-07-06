Dipak Tijori’s “Wife” Demands Alimony For Their Daughter’s Maintainence

Dipak Tijori

Earlier this year, Bollywood director and actor, Deepak Tijori found out that his 20-year long marriage to Shivani Tomar was null. The actor was accused of cheating by his wife, after which they headed for a divorce, except that it wasn’t legally possible. (Read details here)

Now, as per recent reports, Shivani has thrown Dipak out of their 4 BHK apartment in Goregaon. According to a report in SpotboyE, he often stays with his friend as a paying guest. His wife has reportedly allowed him to use only one room in the house and strictly told the servants to not give him food or clean his room.

The report also states that Shivani has filed for maintenance under 125 CRPC. She has asked him to pay 1 Lakh as alimony for herself and their 20-year old daughter Samara Tijori. She reportedly said:

I am a deserted wife. I cannot maintain my expenses. My husband is liable to do the needful for me and my daughter.

However, the catch here is that Shivani can get the money only if she convinces Samara to file an individual petition in the court. Under section 125 CRPC, an adult unmarried daughter can claim maintenance from her parents, and it’s unlikely that Samara will take any such action against her father.

The case is being handled by a family court, as well as Borivali court.