Dipak Tijori’s “Wife” Demands Alimony For Their Daughter’s Maintainence

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 6 . 2017
Dipak Tijori

Earlier this year, Bollywood director and actor, Deepak Tijori found out that his 20-year long marriage to Shivani Tomar was null. The actor was accused of cheating by his wife, after which they headed for a divorce, except that it wasn’t legally possible. (Read details here)

Happy Birthday Mumma . I love you ❤️

A post shared by Samara Tijori (@samaratijori) on

Now, as per recent reports, Shivani has thrown Dipak out of their 4 BHK apartment in Goregaon. According to a report in SpotboyE, he often stays with his friend as a paying guest. His wife has reportedly allowed him to use only one room in the house and strictly told the servants to not give him food or clean his room.

Appreciating good hair days because it doesn't happen often. @frontrowgypsy 📷 @makeupbyriddhima

A post shared by Samara Tijori (@samaratijori) on

The report also states that Shivani has filed for maintenance under 125 CRPC. She has asked him to pay 1 Lakh as alimony for herself and their 20-year old daughter Samara Tijori. She reportedly said:

I am a deserted wife. I cannot maintain my expenses. My husband is liable to do the needful for me and my daughter.

However, the catch here is that Shivani can get the money only if she convinces Samara to file an individual petition in the court. Under section 125 CRPC, an adult unmarried daughter can claim maintenance from her parents, and it’s unlikely that Samara will take any such action against her father.
The case is being handled by a family court, as well as Borivali court.

2
TAGS
Dipak Tijori
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
​Celina Jaitley

Bollywood

Celina Jaitly's Heartwarming Letter For Her Late Father Will Leave You Emotional
Jul . 6 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor Left A Cute Comment On Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post
Jul . 6 . 2017
7
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (photo courtesy | emirates247.com)

Bollywood

Here Are All The Details About Ranveer And Deepika's Date On His Birthday
Jul . 6 . 2017
27
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Apparently Has A New Girl And Katrina Kaif Is Irritated
Jul . 6 . 2017
26

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar Apparently Have A WhatsApp Group With The Strangest Name
Jul . 6 . 2017
22
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Photos: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Spotted Together On His Birthday
Jul . 6 . 2017
5
Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Ishan Khattar At A Film Screening
Jul . 5 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Suhana Khan Was Partying With This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant
Jul . 5 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor & Athiya Shetty Share A Crackling Chemistry - We Have Proof!
Jul . 5 . 2017
18

Bollywood

Guess What Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Salman Khan!
Jul . 5 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Is Celebrating His 31st Birthday In The Coolest Way Ever!
Jul . 5 . 2017
12

Bollywood

This Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant Looks To Hot To Handle In Her Latest Photos
Jul . 5 . 2017
18
VIEW MORE