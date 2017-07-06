Kareena Kapoor Cracks The Same Katrina Kaif Joke With Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan (BohoStar)

Kareena Kapoor is loved by one and all and she’s got a fun sense of humour. But the actress repeats her jokes. Not that it’s a punishable offence, it’s just a general observation by a person who has nothing better to do (me).

The one that stood out for me was about Katrina Kaif and the best part is that she cracked the same joke with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor because she’s Bebo and she can do anything.

Whenever the above-mentioned men were saying something about Kareena, she’d say just add a T to it, implying that Kareena will turn into Katrina, the woman they were dating at that particular time. Nice.

Another great thing about this joke is that she said it the first time YEARS ago, when Salman Khan used to host Dus Ka Dum (the thing he did before hosting Bigg Boss). The second time she said the same joke was on Koffee With Karan when she shared the couch with Ranbir Kapoor. Need proof? We got you.

Here’s the first time with Salman Khan. (Please note Salman’s reply after she says it and laud Ranbir’s courage) –

And here’s when she said it with Ranbir Kapoor –

Whoa!

via GIPHY