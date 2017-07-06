Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar Apparently Have A WhatsApp Group With The Strangest Name

Source: Instagram | @karanjohar (with Kareena Kapoor Khan)

It’s not a surprise that Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar are a part of a WhatsApp group which also includes Kareena’s besties Malaika and Amrita Arora. According to an article on DNA, the name of the group is – Guts. Yea, guts. Why you ask, like a normal human being?

Well, because the four discuss the guts of other celebrities. Like ‘A had the guts to wear this in public‘ or ‘B had the guts to say this‘ or ‘C had the guts to do that‘. Hence the strange name. Do you think if the members of the group forget to use the word ‘guts’ they’re removed? That would be fun!

Always knew Kareena had a bit of Regina George in her.