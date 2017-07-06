New Kid On The Block: Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Brother Aadar Jain Is A Cutie

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 6 . 2017
Anya Singh, Aadar Jain

Yash Raj Films launched two new faces in the film industry yesterday – Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. While the latter is an outsider, Aadar is Ranbir Kapoor‘s aunt Rima Jain‘s son. Ranbir was present at the launch event to announce his baby brother’s foray into the big bad world of Bollywood. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was present at the event to launch Anya.

Aadar and Anya are surely very lucky to be launched by one of the biggest production houses in the country, in the presence of such famous Bollywood stars.

Check out a few photos of the brothers:

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Aadar Jain
Aadar Jain
Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain
Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain
Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain
Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain

Also check out photos of Anya Singh and Anushka Sharma from the event:

Anya Singh, Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Anya Singh
Anya Singh
Anya Singh, Aadar Jain

What do you think about these newbies? Tell us in the comments below!

