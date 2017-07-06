New Kid On The Block: Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Brother Aadar Jain Is A Cutie

Anya Singh, Aadar Jain

Yash Raj Films launched two new faces in the film industry yesterday – Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. While the latter is an outsider, Aadar is Ranbir Kapoor‘s aunt Rima Jain‘s son. Ranbir was present at the launch event to announce his baby brother’s foray into the big bad world of Bollywood. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was present at the event to launch Anya.

Aadar and Anya are surely very lucky to be launched by one of the biggest production houses in the country, in the presence of such famous Bollywood stars.

Check out a few photos of the brothers:

Also check out photos of Anya Singh and Anushka Sharma from the event:

