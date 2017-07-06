Photos: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Spotted Together On His Birthday

Shreemi Verma Jul . 6 . 2017

Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday with his gorgeous girlfriend Deepika Padukone. The two were spotted together in Bandra late in the night. At first, it was just Ranveer in the car but Deepika joined him soon enough.

She didn’t look very happy though and we have a feeling it’s because of the cameras. Maybe she wanted her boyfriend’s birthday to be a private affair. Or maybe Ranveer just cracked a bad joke and she was reconsidering her dating choices. Or maybe he just gave her a huge spoiler from the show she was yet to watch. It can honestly be anything!

Check out the photos –

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Photos: Viral Bhayani 

