Ranbir Kapoor Apparently Has A New Girl And Katrina Kaif Is Irritated

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have managed to remain cordial during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos but the cracks are still there if you look closely. Things have now taken a bad turn as Ranbir is reportedly casually dating another girl.

As per a report on DNA, the actor seems to be pretty taken by the new girl. She’s not an actress and she’s not involved in the film industry in any capacity. But she does stay in Mumbai. Here’s what a source told the publication about the latest development in Ranbir’s dating life –

She is a Mumbai girl. That’s all I know. She joined him on one of the promotional events of Jagga Jasoos.

The girl also met Katrina reportedly.

He is simply hanging out with her, but it could be construed as if he is rubbing his new object of affection in Katrina’s face. When she is not with him, he is constantly on the phone with her. And though Katrina is maintaining a cool exterior, it is evident that she is irritated.

Love is strange.