Ranveer Singh’s 10 Top Fashion Moments

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh just has to flash a smile for all of us to fall in love with him over and over again. We really like how his quirky sense of humour transcends to his fashion choices. He is the one guy that can do sexy, eccentric and everything thing in between, like a pro. He is not afraid to try out different trends and prints. So, we never have a dull moment with him.

Take a look at some of his most memorable fashion moments:

He made a statement by adding some fun in a 3 piece suit.

The time he looked dashingly handsome in a bandhgala.

A rare moment where he impersonated Mario, the video game character in a really cool way.

The time he aced the monochrome look.

He got into the character of Bajirao and gave us some amazing looks to drool over.

He dared to play with prints and still looked incredible.

He had his moment in red and made the top hat and cane combo look cool again.

He showed us a casual way to wear a top hat.

The time he opted for a smart trench coat style.

He had a red carpet moment where he showed us a quirky way to go formal.

Did these #ThrowbackThursday moments bring a smile to your face too? Well, Ranveer Singh has that effect on all of us. He is such a heartthrob!

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

Show us your love for him in the comments below.