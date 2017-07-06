Ranveer Singh’s 10 Top Fashion Moments

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 6 . 2017

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh just has to flash a smile for all of us to fall in love with him over and over again. We really like how his quirky sense of humour transcends to his fashion choices. He is the one guy that can do sexy, eccentric and everything thing in between, like a pro. He is not afraid to try out different trends and prints. So, we never have a dull moment with him.

Take a look at some of his most memorable fashion moments:

He made a statement by adding some fun in a 3 piece suit.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

The time he looked dashingly handsome in a bandhgala.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

A rare moment where he impersonated Mario, the video game character in a really cool way.

Ranveer Singh at the airport
Ranveer Singh at the airport

The time he aced the monochrome look.

Ranveer Singh

He got into the character of Bajirao and gave us some amazing looks to drool over.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

He dared to play with prints and still looked incredible.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

He had his moment in red and made the top hat and cane combo look cool again.

Ranveer Singh in Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna
Ranveer Singh

He showed us a casual way to wear a top hat.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

The time he opted for a smart trench coat style.

Ranveer Singh in Burberry at the Mumbai airport
Ranveer Singh

He had a red carpet moment where he showed us a quirky way to go formal.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

Did these #ThrowbackThursday moments bring a smile to your face too? Well, Ranveer Singh has that effect on all of us. He is such a heartthrob!

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

Show us your love for him in the comments below.

