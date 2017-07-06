Shahid Kapoor Left A Cute Comment On Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Post

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 6 . 2017

BOOM! #vanityfair

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone made it to the cover of Vanity Fair, UK, giving us more reasons to be in awe of her. The popular magazine referred to her as the “star of India who’s dazzling Hollywood now” and well, we agree!

Deepika looked absolutely stunning as the cover girl for Vanity Fair on jewellery and as always, it was difficult to tear away our gaze. And guess what! It’s not just us who is smitten by this incredible photoshoot – Shahid Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are of the same opinion. They both commented on Deepika’s photo on Instagram to let their thoughts be known.

Check it out:

Agree with both these shandaar people here!

33
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Vivo SIIMA 2017
Jul . 6 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Tiger Shroff's Recent Statement About His Female Co-stars Has Landed Him In Trouble!
Jul . 6 . 2017
6

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress' Latest Instagram Photos Are Too Hot To Handle!
Jul . 6 . 2017
3
​Celina Jaitley

Bollywood

Celina Jaitly's Heartwarming Letter For Her Late Father Will Leave You Emotional
Jul . 6 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Dipak Tijori's "Wife" Demands Alimony For Their Daughter's Maintainence
Jul . 6 . 2017
6
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (photo courtesy | emirates247.com)

Bollywood

Here Are All The Details About Ranveer And Deepika's Date On His Birthday
Jul . 6 . 2017
49
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Apparently Has A New Girl And Katrina Kaif Is Irritated
Jul . 6 . 2017
51

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar Apparently Have A WhatsApp Group With The Strangest Name
Jul . 6 . 2017
61
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Photos: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Spotted Together On His Birthday
Jul . 6 . 2017
9
Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor & Ishan Khattar At A Film Screening
Jul . 5 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Suhana Khan Was Partying With This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant
Jul . 5 . 2017
26

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor & Athiya Shetty Share A Crackling Chemistry - We Have Proof!
Jul . 5 . 2017
28
VIEW MORE