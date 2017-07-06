Shahid Kapoor Left A Cute Comment On Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Post

BOOM! #vanityfair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Deepika Padukone made it to the cover of Vanity Fair, UK, giving us more reasons to be in awe of her. The popular magazine referred to her as the “star of India who’s dazzling Hollywood now” and well, we agree!

Deepika looked absolutely stunning as the cover girl for Vanity Fair on jewellery and as always, it was difficult to tear away our gaze. And guess what! It’s not just us who is smitten by this incredible photoshoot – Shahid Kapoor & Alia Bhatt are of the same opinion. They both commented on Deepika’s photo on Instagram to let their thoughts be known.

Agree with both these shandaar people here!