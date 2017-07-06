Spoiler Alert: The Real Reason Behind Pihu’s Unusual Behaviour In Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Ishrarudi👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤ A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Apart from the professional differences between Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Raman (Karan Patel) and other issues created by Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) – Ye Hai Mohabbatein is also running a side plot centered around Pihu (Ruhaanika Dhawan).

If you have been following the show, you will know that Pihu is mentally disturbed by an incident at her school. Ruhi is trying to find out the reason behind Pihu’s unusual behaviour, but in vain! Now here’s the spoiler part – according to a report in IndiaForums, Pihu is afraid to go to school because she is being bullied by her classmate. The bully tortures and scares Pihu, and also locks her up in the school store room.

Ruhi will eventually find out what is troubling Pihu and she will take the matter in her hands.

P.S – Kudos to the makers of YHM for always trying to focus on social issues through their storyline.