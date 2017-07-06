Tiger Shroff’s Recent Statement About His Female Co-stars Has Landed Him In Trouble!

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 6 . 2017
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

In a recent interview with MumbaiMirror, Tiger Shroff made the following comment:

I don’t get involved with the casting at all. I don’t really care about the padding around me. It’s the script and my character that matter.

Padding here, refers to his female co-stars and the comment was made when  Tiger was asked about his leading ladies in Student Of The Year 2. The two names reportedly doing the rounds for the film’s lead actress are Jhanvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.

While we don’t know Tiger’s intention behind the aforementioned statement, he is suffering a lot of backlash on social media for his comment. He is being called “self absorbed” and “sexist” for allegedly referring to his female co-stars as padding, i.e  unnecessary.

Does Tiger really think women don’t add any real value to the films? Or has his statement been misconstrued? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

