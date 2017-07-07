Arjun Kanungo’s Latest Mash-Up Is Our Dancefloor Hymn Of The Week

Arjun Kanungo | Source: Sony Music India

Pop star Arjun Kanungo mashes two dancefloor hits – “Attention” by Charlie Puth and “The Humma Song” from the Bollywood film, Ok Jaanu– and we’re totally getting our groove on with this banger. The song and video features not one… Not two! But THREE rising stars – the pretty playback singing sensation, Sukriti Kakar with Ditya Bhande who’s the youngest winner of Super Dancer and DJ Akbar Sami who’s laid down the backing beats.

Watch the video and listen to this cool tune right here.

This is the first of a series of videos conceptualised by the heartthrob, called #ArjunPicks Volume 2: #DigitalLove. Based on what we’ve already heard, we cannot wait to hear what he’s got rolled up his talented sleeves.

