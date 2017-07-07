Athiya Shetty Will Be The Reason For Your Next Denim Purchase

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 7 . 2017
Denim is a classic trend that you will find in every girl’s closet. Also, aren’t we always looking for an excuse to add to our denim collection? Athiya Shetty‘s recent outfit is our excuse for our next denim buy.

While promoting her new movie Mubarakan, Athiya rocks these cool separates from Madison. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chooses this interesting pair of jeans that we totally love! The colour blocking game of the pants is rad and makes for a good street style pick. She further styles the look with a pair of tie-up heels from Only Two Feet.

Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik gives Athiya bold orange lips that go with the vibe. Keeping the hairstyle simple, celebrity hairstylist Susan Emmanuel gives her a half updo.

Add colour block pants to your wardrobe:

