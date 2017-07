Ranbir Kapoor with his niece Samara

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been going all out to promote Jagga Jasoos… and we’re really loving all the teasers and songs. They’re so unique, catchy and well thought out. Almost everyone is currently obsessed with Galti Se Mistake, and while we thought we were the only ones, we’re not. Ranbir’s darling niece Samara too loves the song and Neetu Kapoor posted this adorable video of her dancing to it.

Check it out.

Sam slays Jagga 🕵️. 😘❤️😘❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Aww! We love it!