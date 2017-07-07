Best Beauty Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week

Natasha Patel Jul . 7 . 2017

When it comes to Haute Couture “ordinary” is something that’s not in the vocab—Or on the runway! Paris Haute Couture Week commenced on the 1st of July. And as it reached its final day, I’ve decided to cook up a list of some of the most fabulous beauty looks spotted backstage and on the ramp. Scroll down…

Chanel’s net-loop ponytails.

Dior’s flushed skin and unruly brows.

Miu Miu’s glitter lips.

Fendi’s crimped hair with pom-pom accessories.

Maison Margiela’s futuristic lips and mounds of shampoo.

Valentino’s graphic liners.

Zuhair Murad’s Grecian goddess vibes.

@sarasampaio 🕊 @zuhairmuradofficial f/w 17 couture

A post shared by All about fashion (@onlyzzle) on

Ralph & Russo’s hint of glitter to the winged liner.

Elie Saab’s gold embellished headbands.

Schiaparelli’s barefaced look with baby hairs.

Which look was your favourite among these? Let us know in the comments below and follow @missmalinibeauty for more beauty updates!

