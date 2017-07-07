Best Beauty Looks From Paris Haute Couture Week

When it comes to Haute Couture “ordinary” is something that’s not in the vocab—Or on the runway! Paris Haute Couture Week commenced on the 1st of July. And as it reached its final day, I’ve decided to cook up a list of some of the most fabulous beauty looks spotted backstage and on the ramp. Scroll down…
Chanel’s net-loop ponytails.
Dior’s flushed skin and unruly brows.
Imagens do #backstage do desfile de @dior: pele transparente, lábios translúcidos de Lip Glow 001, #makeup nude por @peterphilipsmakeup . Sobrancelhas definidas com Diorshow Brow Styler e Diorshow Bold Brow. Cabelo de @guidopalau, romântico, com ondas leves presas num rabo de cavalo. #fotos: Vincent Lappartient para Christian Dior Parfums. #makeuaddict #hair #fashion #beauty #diorcouture #beautybyka
Miu Miu’s glitter lips.
Fendi’s crimped hair with pom-pom accessories.
Maison Margiela’s futuristic lips and mounds of shampoo.
Неделя Высокой моды в Париже🇫🇷: бьюти-образы, созданные Пэт Макграт, на показе на показе Maison Margiela Couture, осень-зима 2017/18🇫🇷. #couture#couturefashion #couturefashionweek #fashionista #fashionweek #fashionblogger #fashionicon #runway#paris#pfw#maisonmargiela #margiela#patmcgrathreal #patmacgrath #beautyblog #beautybox #beautytips #makeup#makeuptutorial #makeupartist #makeuplover#makeuptalk #hairstyle #hairstyling #fw1718
Valentino’s graphic liners.
Zuhair Murad’s Grecian goddess vibes.
Ralph & Russo’s hint of glitter to the winged liner.
Elie Saab’s gold embellished headbands.
Schiaparelli’s barefaced look with baby hairs.
Sobre a semana de Alta-Costura em Paris: No-makeup makeup! Sim! O que parecia ser só uma modinha veio com tudo nessa semana de moda e marcas como Schiaparelli, Giambattista e Dior apostaram nesse visual! Bem aquele visual plena: acordei com a pele linda! Quem não gosta?! Acho uma pegada incrível e vai bem tanto de dia, quanto a noite! Ficou com dúvida sobre o que é Alta-Costura? Vai lá no blog que tem um post lá explicando. 😘 #paris #hautecouture #altacostura #fashion #nomakeup #makeup #fallwinter #dior #schiaparelli #giambattista
