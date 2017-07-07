Chanel’s Couture Show Puts An Eiffel Tower On The Runway

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most spectacular places to be around. However, some people aren’t always so lucky to be surrounded by the iconic Parisian monument. Although, if you were invited for Chanel’s Haute Couture show, you’d be one of those lucky ones. The big fashion house recreated the Eiffel Tower on the runway for their Fall ’17 collection. Scroll down to see all the amazing and thrilling moments from the show:
The Venue
The Runway
The Clothes
The Line Up
The Accesories
The Beauty Looks
The Front Row Attendees
From Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart to Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.
Tell us what you think about the show!