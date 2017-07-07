Chanel’s Couture Show Puts An Eiffel Tower On The Runway

Natasha Patel Jul . 7 . 2017

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most spectacular places to be around. However, some people aren’t always so lucky to be surrounded by the iconic Parisian monument. Although, if you were invited for Chanel’s Haute Couture show, you’d be one of those lucky ones. The big fashion house recreated the Eiffel Tower on the runway for their Fall ’17 collection. Scroll down to see all the amazing and thrilling moments from the show:

The Venue

When @karllagerfeld brings The Eiffel Tower indoors 🙌🗼 #chaneltower #chanelhautecouture #parisfashionweek

The Runway

#CHANELHauteCouture #chanel #fall17

The Clothes

@chanelofficial #chanel #CHANELtower #CHANELHauteCouture ✨✨

A post shared by ROMY (@romyschonberger) on

Backstage #CHANELHauteCouture #chanel #fall17

CHANEL 🖤 #CHANELHauteCouture

Behind the scenes of the Fall-Winter 2017/18 #CHANELHauteCouture show #CHANELtower

The Line Up

The Accesories

#CHANELHauteCouture #CHANELtower

The Beauty Looks

Wednesday's #makeup vibes. 📸: @chanelofficial #chanelbeauty #chaneltower #chanelhautecouture #beauty

The Front Row Attendees

From Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart to Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

@katyperry & #KristenStewart #CHANELHauteCouture #CHANELtower

@pharrell #CHANELHauteCouture #CHANELtower #pharrellwilliams

😍😍😍😍❤️ #caradelevingne #chanel #Paris #chanelhautecouture

Tell us what you think about the show!

